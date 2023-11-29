Home Nation

Bhopal Diary: Superstition of branding ailing infants resurfaces

Daagna, the cruel superstitious practice of branding ailing infants with hot objects resurfaces.

Published: 29th November 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

India’s first third-gender MLA in trouble
Country’s first third gender MLA Shabnam “Mausi” Bano is in trouble for not depositing her licensed pistol with authorities in pursuance with model code of conduct in force for the MP assembly polls. Shabnam, who holds two licensed weapons, deposited the double-barrel gun with authorities, but didn’t do the same with the pistol, owing to which a case of model code of conduct violation was lodged against her. The pistol’s licence too has been cancelled. Shabnam had become the first third gender person to be elected an MLA in the country, when she won the by-election from Sohagpur seat of Shahdol in 2000. 

30 outgoing MLAs asked to vacate official houses
As many as 30 outgoing MLAs – who were not fielded in the November 17 MP assembly polls by either the BJP or the Congress — have been served eviction notice by the authorities to vacate their official residences. These MLAs, include three turncoats – Sumitra Devi Kasdekar and Raksha Saronia (ex-Congress MLAs who failed to get BJP tickets) and Virendra Raghuvanshi, ex-BJP MLA who failed to get Congress ticket from Shivpuri. The list also includes Akash Vijayvargiya, the first-time MLA son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who hasn’t found favour with his party.

Superstition of branding ailing infants resurfaces
Daagna, the cruel superstitious practice of branding ailing infants with hot objects out of the false belief that it will cure pneumonia and related ailments has landed a two-months-old Baiga tribal male child in the paediatric ICU of the government medical college in Shahdol. The infant, who is slowly recuperating from health complications of pneumonia and Daagna related wounds on multiple parts of the body was branded with scalding hot bangles by a female faith healer at the insistence of his grandfather. The police have booked the infant’s mother, grandfather and the faith healer under relevant sections of the IPC. 

Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhopal MLA infants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp