Centre approves Rs 1,261 crore scheme to provide drones to women's self-help groups

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet has given the nod for a central scheme to provide drones to 15,000 women self-help groups (SHGs), with an outlay of Rs.1,261 crore for two years beginning with the next fiscal year.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister had announced empowering SHGs with drone technology from the Red Fort in his Independence Day speech on August 15, while pitching for leveraging the potential of science and technology in rural development.

The scheme aims to provide drones to 15,000 selected women SHGs during the period 2023-24 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purposes.

The scheme seeks to empower women SHGs and bring new technologies through drone services in the agriculture sector.

The scheme approves holistic interventions by converging the resources and efforts of Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Department of Rural development (DoRD) and Department of Fertilizers (DoF), Women SHGs and Lead Fertilizer Companies (LFCs).

Appropriate clusters where usage of drones is economically feasible will be identified and progressively 15,000 women SHGs in various states in the identified clusters will be selected for providing drones.

Central financial assistance at 80% of the cost of drone and accessories/ancillary charges up to a maximum of Rs. 8 lakh will be provided to the women SHGs for purchase of drones.

The Cluster Level Federation (CLFs) of SHGs may raise the balance amount (total cost of procurement minus subsidy) as loan under National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility (AIF).

Interest subvention at 3% on the AIF loan will be provided.

Considering the difficulties which SHGs may face in procuring the drones and carrying out repair and maintenance, the LFCs will act as a bridge between drone supplier companies and SHGs.

“It is envisaged that the approved initiatives under the scheme will provide sustainable business and livelihood support to 15,000 SHGs and they would be able to earn additional income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum,” a statement said.

The scheme will help infuse advanced technology in agriculture for improved efficiency, enhance crop yield and reduce cost of operation for the benefit of farmers, it added.

