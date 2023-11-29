Congress moves EC against PM, Shah jibes at Rahul

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Congress delegation on Tuesday met the Election Commission of India and sought action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over violation of the Election Code of Conduct. The party also raised the issue of the alleged tampering of postal ballots by the district electoral officer in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh and sought immediate action against the officer concerned.

Senior Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Pranav Jha and Vineet Punia submitted the memorandum in this regard.

Singhvi said that the complaints were on three specific violations, one by PM and other two by the Home Minister with video recordings. The delegation told the commission that the complaint had been filed on November 24, however no action has been taken so far. Singhvi observed that it was a matter of the credibility of the EC that it should not be seen as not taking action against the mighty and powerful.

“We write to bring to your attention on repeated and egregious violations of the Model Code of Conduct, as well as other election laws, being committed by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as part of the BJP’s campaigns across various poll-bound states,” said the memorandum.

