Four killed, four injured in road accident in UP's Mathura

The accident took place in the Kosi Kalan Police Station area when a wedding party was returning from Umraya village of Mathura district around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Published: 29th November 2023

By PTI

MATHURA: Four members of a wedding party were killed and four others were injured when a tempo traveller in which they were travelling rammed into a truck near Anajmandi here, police on Wednesday said.

"The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem," he added.

The family members took Dalbir Singh (35), Dhruv (16), Chunni Lal (55) and Shyam (40) to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, said officials.

The four others, who sustained injuries in the accident, have been admitted to the hospital, they added.

