Home Nation

I-T dept conducts 'survey' at some entities of Hinduja Group

The survey operation is being undertaken as part of a tax evasion investigation and offices in Mumbai and some other cities are being covered, they said.

Published: 29th November 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Hinduja Global Solutions

Hinduja Global Solutions (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation at some entities of the Hinduja Group in Mumbai and some other cities, official sources said.

The survey operation is being undertaken as part of a tax evasion investigation and offices in Mumbai and some other cities are being covered, they said.

As per the I-T law for survey operations, only office premises are being covered. An email sent by PTI to the Hinduja Group did not elicit an immediate response.

Sources said the tax department's action is also linked to provisions of the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR).

The Hinduja Group, which owns IndusInd Bank, Hinduja Leyland Finance and Hinduja Bank (Switzerland), is diversifying and has plans to get into the new tech, digital and fintech as part of its new phase of growth and fill gaps through acquisitions to have complete offerings in the BFSI sector.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hinduja Group Raid IT raids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp