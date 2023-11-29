Home Nation

IPS officer's parents, grandmother killed in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

The IPS officer, PD Nitya, is currently posted as Superintendent of Police of Leh district in Ladakh.

Published: 29th November 2023 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

DURG: The parents and grandmother of a woman IPS officer were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Wednesday.

The IPS officer, PD Nitya, is currently posted as Superintendent of Police of Leh district in Ladakh.

The accident took place on Tuesday night near Khedamara village under Jamul police station limits when the three victims were returning home in Smriti Nagar of Bhilai city (in Durg), an official said.

As per preliminary information, they had gone to Berla village in the car for some work.

The car collided with a truck which was coming from the opposite direction near Khedamara, leaving the three persons seriously injured, he said.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital where all of them -- Nitya's father P Venkataratnam (65), mother P Santhi (60) and her 85-year-old maternal grandmother -- were declared dead.

The truck was engaged in transporting slag (a by-product generated during manufacturing of steel) from a steel plant in Bhilai to a cement plant, the official said.

The truck driver has been arrested and a case registered against him, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh IPS officer accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp