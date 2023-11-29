Naval veterans held captive in Doha allowed gym activities, next hearing on November 30

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the families of the eight naval veterans, held captive in Doha since August 2022, gear up for the next hearing on Thursday (November 30), there is reason for them to cheer. Qatar’s Interior Ministry has permitted them to indulge in gym related activities for their fitness.

"The mental health of the naval veterans was being impacted from the time they were picked up and the uncertainity, solitary confinement (which was later converted into twin sharing) and announcement of death penalty made some withdraw into a shell. Qatar’s Interior Ministry has recently permitted them to take part in some gym activities and play sports like badminton and tennis," said a source.

The weekly phone calls with family members continue and the acceptance of the appeal by Qatar’s court of first instance on November 23 has brought some respite.

The acceptance of the appeal implies that Qatar will keep India in the loop before executing any punishment on the eight.

"With the next hearing slated for Thursday, there is a lot of concern on what the court will announce for these eight. The families will continue to be on tenterhooks till they are actually repatriated," the source added.

Meanwhile, there is hope that Qatar’s Emir may pardon the naval veterans on the country's upcoming National Day (December 18).

"We can only be optimistic that the naval veterans are pardoned and repatriated. It has been a long and gruelling tenure for them in prison since August 30, 2022," the source added.

