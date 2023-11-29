Home Nation

PM's visit to Manipur called for as part of 'so-called efforts' for peace in Northeast: Congress

Published: 29th November 2023 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

FILE - Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Centre over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks hailing the Narendra Modi government's "relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast", saying a visit by the prime minister to Manipur which has seen so much turmoil is called for as part of these "so-called efforts".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came after Home Minister Shah announced that the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an extremist group operating in Manipur, signed a peace agreement with the government and agreed to renounce violence.

"A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi government's relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfillment as the United National Liberation Front signed a peace agreement today in New Delhi.

"UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress," Shah said in a post on X.

Responding to Shah's remarks, Ramesh said the home minister has called the nation's attention to what "he says is the prime minister's 'relentless efforts to establish a permanent peace in the Northeast'."

"Surely, a visit by the prime minister to Manipur which has seen so much turmoil, disturbance and violence for over six and a half months now, is called for as part of these so-called 'efforts'," the Congress general secretary said.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May resulting in the death of more than 180 people.

The opposition led by the Congress has slammed the BJP-led central and state governments for not acting to control the situation.

