Rajasthan: BJP, Congress get down to numbers game

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, the post-polling discussions revolve around the high voter turnout, especially in 40 seats marked by triangular or quadrangular contests. These seats, featuring party rebels, strong independents, or third-party candidates, are pivotal in shaping the outcome of the Rajasthan elections, where a tight battle is anticipated between the Congress and the BJP. The parties are actively strategising to attract potential winners among independents and rebels, with considerable focus on these critical seats.

The cause behind the significant voter turnout remains unclear, whether stemming from anti-incumbency sentiments, support for the ruling party, or the extension of the voting period by two hours. This question is more pronounced in rural areas than urban centers. The complexity deepens with increased participation from women and substantial voting in multi-cornered seats.

The substantial voting in over three dozen multi-cornered seats raises the question of whether independents or third parties could significantly impact the formation of a new government in Rajasthan. Despite the election results being scheduled for December 3, both major parties are already engaged in political maneuvering, attempting to build alliances with independents and rebels strategically positioned in electoral calculations. Internally, efforts are intensified within both parties to establish connections with their rebels and leaders of regional parties.

Of the total 199 seats contested in Rajasthan, 40 seats witness triangular or quadrilateral conflicts, with 20 seats featuring strong candidates from regional parties, including rebels from both the Congress and BJP. The importance of these seats has escalated, with both parties closely monitoring seats where rebels and independents hold sway. The focus is on forming a government by garnering support from winning independents, should a majority not be secured.

With four days remaining until the election results, the think tanks of the Congress and BJP are proactively devising strategies to navigate the outcomes on December 3. Both parties are reaching out to rebels and regional party leaders, anticipating the need for alliances to secure a majority.

The Congress, aiming for a clear majority, is also formulating a strategy to return to power. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is actively involved in assessing the voting feedback, estimating the impact of Congress initiatives on women voters. The party believes it has gained additional votes and improved its position, with expectations of winning more than 20 seats through independents and leaders of other parties.

Key seats witnessing three-cornered contests include Lunkaransar, Didwana, Sawai Madopur, Baseri, and Nagaur. Additionally, four-cornered contests are observed in seats like Barmer’s Shiv, Bassi, and Udaipurwati.

While both major parties officially assert their confidence in securing a majority, insiders acknowledge ongoing efforts to assess potential winners and independents, underscoring the strategic importance of these critical seats in shaping the post-election landscape.

Impact of third parties?

