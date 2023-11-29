Singer Gippy Grewal gets death threat, Salman Khan named in it; actor's security being reviewed

By Online Desk

The security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been reviewed after the superstar received another threat on Tuesday, this time through Facebook, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday. Salman currently has Y plus security.

A Facebook account claiming to be of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issued a threat to Salman Khan on Sunday, the police said. The post was directed at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal, and it said, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you."

The Facebook threat to Grewal naming Khan comes a few days after gunshots were fired near Grewal's house in the White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver in Canada.

The singer told CNN News 18 that on Saturday, gunshots were fired between 12:30 am to 1 am near his Canada house. He also told the portal that he shares no friendship with Khan, and has only met him twice, during the trailer launch of 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan', and on the sets of reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

"This message is also for Salman Khan - don't be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had. You've now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn't require a visa; it comes uninvited," the post threatened.

Salman Khan has been receiving death threats for a long time now. Last year, his father Salim Khan, received a threat letter. Numerous threats have been issued to the actor since.

Punjabi singer Moose Wala was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29 last year. Gangster Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder terming it a revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in Mohali in 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

