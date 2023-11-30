Home Nation

11-year-old girl raped by Maulana in mosque in UP''s Hamirpur

The incident allegedly took place when the girl had gone to take Urdu class from Maulana Muntazir Alam, 28, in a mosque in the Kurara area, they said.

Published: 30th November 2023 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Maulana in a mosque here, police said.

It is alleged that the Maulana stopped the girl after the class and raped her, they said.

He allegedly gave toffee to her younger brother and asked him to sit outside the mosque before committing the rape, they said.

Later, when the girl reached home she told her parents about the incident, and they informed the police.

SHO, Kurara, Sri Prakash Yadav said that an FIR has been registered in this connection under the relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and the accused has been detained.

The accused hailed from Bihar, he said.

