Advantage Congress as exit poll results suggest strong showing for the party in state elections

By Online Desk

It seems to be advantage Congress Party, going by exit polls for the five assembly elections that concluded today.

India's grand old party seems set to gain or retain power in two states out of five, while likely losing it to a resurgent BJP in Rajasthan.

The other two states, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, are too close to call.

The majority of the agencies that conducted the polls have suggested that the Congress will retain power in Chhattisgarh while wresting it from BRS in Telangana.

Counting will take place on Sunday, Dec 3.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, where the majority mark is 116 out of 230 seats, TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat said Congress will lead with 111-121, followed by the BJP at 106-116.

Jan Ki Baat gave an edge to the BJP with 100-123 seats, with the Congress 102-125, Republic TV-Matrize forecast 118-130 seats for the BJP, and 97-107 for the Congress.

Dainik Bhaskar has said that the Congress will win between 105-120 seats while BJP follows with 95-115 seats.

Today's Chanakya, however, predicted a massive victory for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, forecasting that the BJP would get 151 (plus minus 12 seats) and the Congress 74 (plus minus 12 seats).

Jist-TIF-NAI said the Congress was enjoying 2018-like edge in Madhya Pradesh, predicting 107-124 seats for the party as against the BJP's 102-119.

Chattisgarh

For Chhattisgarh, Dainik Bhaskar predicted a clear majority for Congress with 46-55 seats while BJP is expected to get 35-45 seats.

The majority mark is 46 seats out of 90 in Chattisgarh.

ABP News-C Voter predicted 41-53 seats for the Congress and 36-48 seats for the BJP.

India Today-Axis My India forecast 40-50 seats for the Congress and 36-46 seats for the BJP.

India TV-CNX forecasts 46-56 seats for the Congress and 30-40 seats for the BJP.

According to Jan Ki Baat, the Congress would get 42-53 and the BJP would get 34-45.

Today's Chanakya predicted that the Congress would bag a clear majority of 57 seats while BJP would get 33 seats (plus-minus 8 seats).

Telangana

For Telangana, India TV-CNX forecast 63-79 seats for the Congress, 31-47 for the BRS, 2-4 for the BJP, and 5-7 for the AIMIM.

Jan Ki Baat forecast that the Congress would get 48-64 seats, the BRS would get 40-55, BJP 7-13 and AIMIM 4-7.

Republic TV-Matrize predicted that in Telangana, the Congress would get 58-68 seats, BRS 46-56, BJP 4-9 and AIMIM 5-9.

TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat stated that the Congress would get 49-59 seats and the BRS would get 48-58.

Rajasthan

All the agencies except India Today-Axis My India have predicted a power shift in Rajasthan with BJP racing ahead of Congress.

The sole outlier, India Today-Axis My India, gave Congress 86-100 seats and only 80-100 seats for the BJP.

All the others gave the advantage to the BJP.

Times Now ETG, for example, predicted a clear majority for BJP with 108-128 seats while Congress winning between 56-72 seats.

P MARQ and Jan Ki Baat have predicted that BJP will cross the majority mark of 100 seats with 105-125 and 100-122 seats respectively.

P MARQ expects the Congress to get between 69-91 seats while Jan Ki Baat expects it to get between 63-85 seats.

Dhanik Bhaskar has also predicted a win for BJP in Rajasthan with 98-105 seats while Congress is expected to win 85-95 seats.

Mizoram

In Mizoram, there were no clear trends.

India TV-CNX said the Mizo National Front – a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance – would get 14-18, Zoram People's Movement 12-16, Congress 8-10 and BJP 0-2.

ABP News-C Voter said MNF would get 15-21, ZPM 12-18 and Congress 2-8.

Jan Ki Baat said ZPM wll lead with 15-25 seats, followed by MNF with 10-14 seats, Congress 5-9 and the BJP 0-2.



