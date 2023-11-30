Home Nation

Atal Dulloo named new J&K chief secretary

Dulloo, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, was serving as secretary,

Published: 30th November 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing the incumbent chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, who is retiring on Thursday. 

Dulloo, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, will be the first native chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Union Territory (UT) after the bifurcation of erstwhile the J&K state into two UTs on August 5, 2019. The last J&K native who worked as J&K chief secretary was B R Sharma from 2015-2017. Before his elevation to the top bureaucracy post in J&K, the Central government had on November 20 repatriated Dulloo to his UT cadre.

Dulloo, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, was serving as secretary, Department of Border Management, under the home ministry before his repatriation to J&K Union Territory. A seasoned bureaucrat, Dulloo had held various assignments in J&K in the past few decades.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atal Dulloo IAS officer Chief secretary Jammu and Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp