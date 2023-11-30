Home Nation

Demand raised for Karnataka-Ayodhya train ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna Karadi has written a letter to the railway ministry for a direct train from Anjanadri, believed by some to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, to Ayodhya

Proposed design of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (File Photo)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna Karadi has raised the demand for a direct train from Anjanadri, believed by some to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, to Ayodhya, in time for the grand opening of the Ram temple in the North Indian city. If approved, this will be the first train from Karnataka to the town.

The grand opening is scheduled currently scheduled for January.

Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna Karadi has written a letter to the railway ministry and said he has got a positive response from the railways.

“I will take the up demand once again in the upcoming parliament session. I have already sent a letter to the railway ministry and South Western Railway demanding connectivity between the two religious centres. The train will also help the people of this region It will boost religious tourism,” Karadi Sanganna said.

Both Ayodhya and Anjanadri in Gangavati of Koppal district attract large numbers of religious tourists annually. Large numbers of devotees from many parts of North India visit Anjanadri.

K M Maheswarswami, State President of Railway Action Committee, said that it's a long pending demand from the locals and temple trust members at Anjanadri.

“We shall support the project and will help the railways to go ahead with the connectivity. The initial point should be either Hubballi or Guntkal as these are main junctions,” he said.

A senior trustee from Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust of Anjanadri said that it is positive news.

“We had demanded a new railway station near Kishkinda so that devotees can reach near to the shrine. It's a long pending dream of our trust to get train connectivity. When Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was in Gangavati for an election rally, he had expressed the desire to connect the two destinations with the railway," the member said.

