Nehru, Duraimurugan discharged from DA case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Madras High Court’s verdict and discharged DMK leaders K N Nehru, D Duraimurugan, I Periyasamy, M R K Paneerselvam, B Raghupathy and others from a 15-year-old disproportionate assets case against them.

Nehru, currently the state minister for municipal administration, urban and water supply, was accused of acquiring assets disproportionate to known sources of income during his tenure as the transport minister of Tamil Nadu between 2006 and 2011.

Periyasamy, the present rural development minister, was accused of abusing his power as housing minister in 2008 to allot a high-income group plot to Ganesan, a personal security officer of then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

On Wednesday, a bench of the SC, headed by Justice B R Gavai and also comprising Justice P S Narasimha, passed the order upholding the HC’s order and discharged all the accused persons. It said it had not found any credible evidence against the accused.

