Opposition unity call at book launch of Congress president’s 50 yrs in politics

NEW DELHI: The state elections have kept the INDIA bloc busy for the past three months, but a renewed call for Opposition unity became the central theme of a book launch on Wednesday, to commemorate the political journey of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The book ‘Mallikarjun Kharge – Political Engagement with Compassion, Justice and Inclusive Development’, launched by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, delves into the leader’s 50 years long political journey as closely observed by his colleagues and friends from all walks of life.

While several senior Congress leaders attended the event, DMK’s TR Baalu, RJD’s Manoj Jha, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury were the other leaders from the INDIA bloc who were present. Urging the INDIA bloc parties to put up a united fight against the ruling BJP in the upcoming 2024 general election, Baalu extended his party’s support to Congress and Kharge. “We want Khargeji to lead Congress as well as the INDIA bloc in the coming days,” he said.

Yechury also turned the focus on the INDIA bloc, saying that Kharge has maintained sincerity and credibility during alliance talks in Telangana. “Whenever the talks fail, Kharge would come back and explain the reasons. There is no question of betrayal. That is credibility. All parties face difficulties. But one should have the courage to tell that,” said Yechury.

Terming Kharge as a pillar of strength for Opposition parties, Jha said party leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav have conveyed goodwill and commitment towards INDIA bloc. “My leaders have sent their commitment towards the INDIA bloc through me. What makes Kharge special is that when he stands in Parliament, he gives immense strength to the Opposition. Today, the Opposition needs a lot of strength and support,” Jha said, adding that the election results to the five states are a few days away.

Kharge helms Congress at a crucial time: Sonia

Praising Kharge’s commitment to public service, Sonia Gandhi said he helms Congress at a crucial juncture. “Those in power, unhinged from constitutional and institutional values, are subverting or demolishing all those institutions, systems and principles by which India has thrived since our Independence,” said Gandhi, “As a strong leader, Kharge is best suited to lead the Congress in this historic battle for India’s soul.”

