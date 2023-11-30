PM Modi in Dubai for COP28 summit, says India has walked the talk on climate action

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Dubai to attend the COP28 Summit. He will be attending three sessions during his day-long visit on December 1 and also have bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

"This forum will witness important deliberations to strengthen the efforts to overcome climate change and further sustainable development. I will also be interacting with various world leaders on the sidelines of the summit," said PM Modi ahead of his departure from Delhi.

PM Modi said that he was attending the Summit on the invitation of his brother, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I am happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE who has been an important partner for India in the field of climate action," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that in keeping with India’s civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even while pursuing social and economic development.

"During our G20 Presidency, climate was high on our priority. The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP-28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," PM Modi said.

COP28 will also provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement, and chart a path for future course on climate action. At the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation.

"It is important that efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development. India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action. Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother Earth," PM Modi added.

PM Modi will attend special events including on climate finance, Green Credit initiative and LeadIT. In his bilateral meetings with other leaders, PM will discuss ways to accelerate global climate action.

