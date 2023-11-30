Row over Nitish minister flaying Dalit colleague

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Senior JD(U) leader and SC/ST welfare minister Ratnesh Sada on Wednesday courted controversy after an audio clip in which he purportedly could be heard speaking against another senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary, went viral on social media.

Incidentally, both Sada and Choudhary belong to Dalit community. The latter is the building construction minister in Nitish Kumar cabinet and is also considered to be close to the CM. In the audio clipping, Sada could be heard provoking his supporter to protest against Choudhary and also burn his effigy when it was pointed out to him that he was shabbily treated at recent ‘Bhim Sansad’ held at Veterinary College ground in the state capital on November 26.

Sada’s alleged supporter told him that he was pained after he witnessed his leader (Sada) was being ‘sidelined’ at the event aimed at winning over SC voters. A senior JD(U) leader said that Choudhary is taking advantage of his close proximity with the CM, which may lead to dropping of one minister.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATNA: Senior JD(U) leader and SC/ST welfare minister Ratnesh Sada on Wednesday courted controversy after an audio clip in which he purportedly could be heard speaking against another senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary, went viral on social media. Incidentally, both Sada and Choudhary belong to Dalit community. The latter is the building construction minister in Nitish Kumar cabinet and is also considered to be close to the CM. In the audio clipping, Sada could be heard provoking his supporter to protest against Choudhary and also burn his effigy when it was pointed out to him that he was shabbily treated at recent ‘Bhim Sansad’ held at Veterinary College ground in the state capital on November 26. Sada’s alleged supporter told him that he was pained after he witnessed his leader (Sada) was being ‘sidelined’ at the event aimed at winning over SC voters. A senior JD(U) leader said that Choudhary is taking advantage of his close proximity with the CM, which may lead to dropping of one minister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp