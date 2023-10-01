Home Nation

BJP's youth wing protests over Aaditya Thackeray's remarks on 'wagh nakh'

The iconic tiger claw-shaped weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was used by Shivaji Maharaj to kill Bijapur general Afzal Khan in 1659.

Published: 01st October 2023 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LATUR: Members of the BJP's youth wing on Sunday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Latur city against the remarks of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray about the 'wagh nakh', the iconic tiger claw-shaped weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Thackeray had asked if the 'wagh nakh' being brought to Maharashtra from a museum in the United Kingdom would stay here permanently or was it on loan and whether it belonged to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or was it from that era.

The protesters, who assembled at Gandhi Chowk in the city, accused Thackeray of hurting the sentiments of the followers of Shivaji Maharaj.

The wagh nakh was used by Shivaji Maharaj to kill Bijapur general Afzal Khan in 1659.

Maharashtra culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and officials from his department are slated to go to the UK on October 3 to get the fabled weapon back.

Thackeray on Saturday attributed his comments about the authenticity of wagh nakh to the information shared on the website of the London-based Victoria and Albert Museum, where the weapon is currently kept.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Thackeray's comments about the wagh nakh were "childish" and unworthy of a response.

Fadnavis also said that the '(undivided) Shiv Sena' had a history of asking such "insulting" questions and alleged that its leader Sanjay Raut had once questioned the lineage of the legendary warrior king.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wagh nakh Aaditya Thackeray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp