Congress calls for Bastar bandh against Nagarnar steel plant's 'privatisation' on day of PM's visit

By PTI

RAIPUR: On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Jagdalpur on Tuesday, the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh has called for a Bastar shutdown alleging the Centre was planning to privatise the NMDC Nagarnar steel plant in the region.

During his visit to the Bastar district headquarters in the poll-bound state, the prime minister is scheduled to address a BJP rally.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Congress president Deepak Baij accused the Central government of trying to hand over the Nagarnar steel plant in Bastar district to private players.

The Centre's move will deeply hurt the hopes and aspirations of tribal people, Baghel claimed.

"In 2020, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I had urged not to privatise the upcoming steel plant and in the same year, the Chhattisgarh assembly had passed a resolution stating that the House urges the Centre not to disinvest the plant. And if it is done, the state government is ready to buy it," the chief minister said.

He claimed the Union government has inserted a clause under which the Chhattisgarh government cannot take part in the bidding process.

During his visit to Jagdalpur, PM Modi is likely to dedicate the NSP to the nation.

On the same day, Congress will observe a bandh in Bastar against the Centre's plan to disinvest NSP, Baghel said.

The Bastar division comprises seven districts.

The Nagarnar Steel Plant of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a Central PSU, commenced production last month.

Baij alleged the Centre wants to favour its industrialist friends and trying to sell the NSP to them.

"The entire tribal community in Bastar is agitated over the Centre's move as the tribals had given their land for the steel plant to NMDC, which is a public sector undertaking, and not to any private company," he said.

Baghel and Baij demanded that PM Modi announce to setting up of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bastar during his forthcoming visit.

Referring to a rally addressed by Modi in Bilaspur district on Saturday, wherein he alleged the Chhattisgarh government was steeped in corruption, Baghel accused the PM of lying on various issues including paddy procurement.

"Modi ji said that every single grain of paddy of farmers in the state is procured by the Centre. If it is so then the Centre should release an order to purchase entire paddy from farmers of the state on the support price this year," Baghel said.

Queried about the prime minister's promise of action against the guilty in the alleged PSC exam scam if the BJP comes to power, Baghel hit back saying the PM reads whatever is written on the prompter.

"If anyone submits a complaint in connection with alleged irregularities in PSC recruitment then we will get it investigated. So far no complaints have been received," he said.

Amid allegations of recruitment of relatives of the chairman of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) in the CGPSC Exam 2021, Baghel asked if it is a crime to be children of officials.

"If the court orders that children of government officials cannot take part in the PSC exam we will abide by it," he added.

The state goes to polls later this year.

