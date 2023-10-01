FIR against two doctors after 17-year-old girl dies outside hospital in UP's Mainpuri

By PTI

MAINPURI: Police have booked two doctors from a hospital here in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl right outside the medical facility allegedly after being removed from there by the staff.

The FIR against doctors Ravi Yadav and Nivita of Radha Swami Hospital was registered on Saturday at the Ghiror police station under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the IPC, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said.

Police said Sunday that in his complaint, Girish Yadav alleged that his daughter Bharti died after doctors administered her a "wrong injection".

A post-mortem examination by a panel of doctors has revealed septic and infection as the cause of the girl's death, they said.

A disturbing video, which went viral on social media earlier this week, showed the seemingly lifeless girl collapsing over the seat of a motorcycle as a woman accompanying her cries -- apparently on realising that the girl had died.

The girl died on September 27 and the hospital's licence was suspended and the premises were sealed the next day.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also handles the state's health department, has ordered action against the private hospital.

The district's Chief Medical Officer R C Gupta said Bharti, a Class 12 student, was brought to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon when she complained of fever.

"The girl died outside the hospital, shortly after being removed from there," he said.

Instead of making arrangements to shift her to another hospital, the staff brought the patient out and then "fled", the family had complained.

Earlier last month, the administration took similar action against Amethi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, run by a trust headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, after the death of a patient due to alleged medical negligence.

Congress and Samajwadi Party workers held protests demanding the reopening of the hospital, which also took the matter to court.

