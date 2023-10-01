Tawang Marathon to go global from next year: Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday hosted the Northeast’s first-ever high-altitude marathon (at 10,000 ft) in Tawang.

Altogether 2,343 runners, including 511 females, from 25 states took part in it. Given its success, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the event would go global next year.

He said despite challenges, the event could be organised successfully due to cooperation from all stakeholders.

“Tawang Marathon comes to an end but not the efforts and resolve, which made the event a grand success. From next year, the Marathon will go global. Cheering crowd and determined participants at Tsangyang Gyatson High Altitude stadium have left little scope for any doubt,” Khandu posted on X, previously Twitter.

Local MP and Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also present, wrote, “Indian Army with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh under the guidance of CM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji made #TawangMarathon very exciting! I am delighted to see so many top runners from all over!”

The inaugural edition, organised jointly by Indian Army and the Arunachal government, was the first of its kind in the Northeast. It featured events such as marathon, half-marathon, 10 Km and 5 Km runs.

“Conducting a marathon in a high-altitude region, that too with a disadvantage of long travel time to the nearest airport and railway network, is indeed challenging,” a defence ministry statement said.

Runners from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and various paramilitary forces also participated.

Lt Gen Manish Erry, General Officer Commanding of 4 Corps, was confident that more runners, not only from India but beyond, would take part in the Tawang Marathon in the future.

He said the event achieved its aim of putting Tawang on the marathon calendar prominently. He was confident it would benefit the local economy by drawing more tourists and adventure seekers.

The marathon coincided with the National Swachh Bharat Campaign which saw the participants and the audience cleaning the stadium premises.

