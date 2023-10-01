'Touched my private parts, pressured me to have sex': Couple harassed by Ghaziabad cop, FIR lodged

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

GHAZIABAD: A Ghaziabad Police Constable was suspended pending investigation for allegedly sexually harassing and abusing a couple at a public park in the city, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on September 16, but came to light on September 28, after the couple allegedly struggled for 12 days to get an FIR registered against the accused cops.

As per the FIR of the incident, accessed by this newspaper, the couple had to endure the torture of the alleged cops for about three hours before finally managing to leave only after transferring Rs 1,000 to the officer via the Paytm platform.

"The policeman touched my private parts and pressured me to engage in sexual activity with him. The third person, who was with them, demanded 5-6 lakhs from us," the FIR read.

The FIR was filed at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station, resulting in the immediate suspension of the constable from 112-PRV at Sai Upvan.

Furnishing details, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali Nagar police station) Nimish Patil said that an incident was reported on September 28 in which a woman informed that within the jurisdiction of the Sai Upvan located in the police station's area, two policemen from PRV 112 engaged in misbehaviour, harassment, and demanded illegal money from her and her fiance.

"The police promptly registered a complaint in accordance with the relevant sections upon learning of the incident. Further investigation revealed that two police personnel were deployed on PRV 4757, one of whom was a constable, and the other a home guard," the ACP said.

The officer informed that the Constable was suspended while the concerned department was notified for disciplinary action against the accused Home Guard.

