Cop suspended for harassing couple at Ghaziabad Park

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

GHAZIABAD: A police constable in Ghaziabad was suspended pending investigation for allegedly sexually harassing and abusing a couple at a public park in the city, the administration said on Sunday.

The incident took place on September 16 but only came to light on September 28 after the couple allegedly

struggled for 12 days to get an FIR registered against the policeman.

According to the FIR filed by the couple, accessed by this newspaper, the couple had to endure abuse by the accused for almost three hours before finally managing to make good their escape, and that too only after transferring `1,000 to him through a digital payment platform.

“The policeman touched my private parts and pressured me to engage in a sexual act with him. Another person, who was with them, demanded Rs 5 to 6 lakh from us,” the FIR read. The FIR was filed at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station and led to the immediate suspension of the constable from 112-PRV at Sai Upvan.

Furnishing details, Nimish Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), PS Kotwali Nagar said that the incident was reported on September 28. “A couple reported that in Sai Upvan, located within the jurisdiction of the police station, two policemen from PRV 112 engaged in misbehaviour, harassment, and extortion, abusing and demanding money from her and her fiancé,” he said.

“The police promptly registered a complaint in accordance with the relevant sections upon learning of the incident. Further investigation revealed that two police personnel were deployed on PRV 4757, one of whom was a constable, and the other a home guard,” Patil said.

The constable was suspended pending investigation while the concerned department was notified for disciplinary action against the accused home guard, he said.

GHAZIABAD: A police constable in Ghaziabad was suspended pending investigation for allegedly sexually harassing and abusing a couple at a public park in the city, the administration said on Sunday. The incident took place on September 16 but only came to light on September 28 after the couple allegedly struggled for 12 days to get an FIR registered against the policeman. According to the FIR filed by the couple, accessed by this newspaper, the couple had to endure abuse by the accused for almost three hours before finally managing to make good their escape, and that too only after transferring `1,000 to him through a digital payment platform.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The policeman touched my private parts and pressured me to engage in a sexual act with him. Another person, who was with them, demanded Rs 5 to 6 lakh from us,” the FIR read. The FIR was filed at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station and led to the immediate suspension of the constable from 112-PRV at Sai Upvan. Furnishing details, Nimish Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), PS Kotwali Nagar said that the incident was reported on September 28. “A couple reported that in Sai Upvan, located within the jurisdiction of the police station, two policemen from PRV 112 engaged in misbehaviour, harassment, and extortion, abusing and demanding money from her and her fiancé,” he said. “The police promptly registered a complaint in accordance with the relevant sections upon learning of the incident. Further investigation revealed that two police personnel were deployed on PRV 4757, one of whom was a constable, and the other a home guard,” Patil said. The constable was suspended pending investigation while the concerned department was notified for disciplinary action against the accused home guard, he said.