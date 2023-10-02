Home Nation

In Thane, poor roads force pregnant tribal woman carried in 'dholi' to give birth in transit

Published: 02nd October 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

THANE: A tribal woman carried in a 'dholi' (makeshift stretcher) due to lack of proper roads after she went into labour gave birth in transit in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district.

A video of the woman being carried in the dholi on Sunday has gone viral on social media.

The woman from Patikacha Pada hamlet was being carried in the dholi in the late morning hours by her family members and some villagers. She delivered a girl at around noon, a villager and an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker said.

The woman and the baby were later taken to the Kasara primary health centre (PHC) in a private vehicle.

A villager said they crossed streams and difficult terrain while taking the woman to the nearest PHC from their hamlet. "Luckily, an ASHA worker accompanied us and helped in the smooth delivery," he said.

The mother and the baby are safe and stable, the health worker said.

Locals claimed their village was adopted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when he was the guardian minister of Thane district.

