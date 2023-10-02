India has strayed from Gandhi's ideal of love, tolerance: Mehbooba Mufti

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that the country had strayed from the ideal of love, compassion and tolerance espoused by Mahatma Gandhi but hoped that, sooner or later, people will reclaim the India he envisaged.

"Today, as we remember Gandhiji, one is painfully aware of how far this country has strayed from the ideals of love, compassion and tolerance that he laid his life down for," Mufti posted on X.

"I'd still like to believe that his sacrifice wasn't in vain & that sooner or later we will reclaim the India that he envisaged," Mufti added in the post.

Monday is being celebrated as the 154th birth anniversary of Gandhi, hailed as the Father of the Nation, who led a non-violent struggle for India's freedom, and continues to be a globally revered figure.

