Home Nation

Let's pledge to fight those glorifying ideas and actions of Godse: Congress on Gandhi Jayanti

The Congress paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and resolved to ensure that politics of compassion prevails over "politics of hate, vengeance and prejudice."

Published: 02nd October 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Gandhi Jayanti on Monday vowed to "expose" the "total hypocrisy" of those who appropriate Gandhian symbols and project his legacy to the world, "but are simply unable and unwilling to uphold the values he championed."

The opposition party also resolved to work towards the victory of "truth over lies", and ensure that the politics of compassion prevails over the "politics of hate, vengeance and prejudice."

The Congress paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing him as not just an individual, but an ideology and the moral compass of the country.

Congress chief Kharge paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat here. In a post on X, he said, "Mahatma Gandhi ji is not just an individual, he is an idea, an ideology and the moral compass of our great nation."

"His ideals of truth, non-violence, freedom, equality and coexistence have eternal value. We bow in reverence to Bapu's ideals on his Jayanti," Kharge said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi remembering him as the man who showed people the path of truth, non-violence, harmony, and united India.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that this Gandhi Jayanti, "let us stand with those Gandhian organisations in different parts of the country, especially Varanasi, Ahmedabad and New Delhi which are under siege and assault by the forces who not only fought the Mahatma all his life but played a key role in creating a climate that led to his assassination."

"Let us pledge to fight those elements who glorify the ideas and actions of Godse," he said.

"This Gandhi Jayanti, let us expose the total and complete hypocrisy of those who appropriate Gandhian symbols — his spectacles, charkha and walking stick — and project his legacy to the world, but are simply unable and unwilling to uphold all the values he championed and ultimately laid down his life for," Ramesh said.

He also urged people to recall that the Mahatma practised complete transparency and openness, and had no vengeful feelings for his opponents.

Gandhi shunned bigotry, prejudice and hatred, and never misused religion to inflame people's passions, Ramesh said. Vengeance and showmanship was alien to his character, he added.

"This Gandhi Jayanti, let us all resolve to work towards the victory of truth over lies, and ensure that the politics of compassion prevails over the politics of hate, vengeance and prejudice," he said.

In a post on X, the Congress said, "On Gandhi Jayanti, we pay a billion tributes to the Mahatma, whose life-long dedication to the cause of freedom won India her Independence."

"Let us pledge that his values of peace, unity and non-violence, the bedrock of our nation, continue to act as our guiding light," the party said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti Rahul Gandhi Mallikarjun Kharge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp