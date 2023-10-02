'May his thoughts enable...': PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said his timeless teachings "continue to illuminate our path."

The nation remembered Bapu and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, revered freedom fighters and stalwarts of India, both of whom were born on October 2.

Modi reached Rajghat around 8 am and offered floral petals to the Mahatma's memorial and bowed before it. Several Union ministers and bureaucrats were present on the occasion at Rajghat, situated on the banks of Yamuna. Modi also paid floral tributes to Shastri at Vijay Ghat memorial early in the morning.

Today marks the 154th birth anniversary of Gandhi, hailed as the Father of the Nation, who led India to freedom through the path of non-violence and continues to be a globally revered figure. An interfaith prayer service was held at Rajghat where Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were also played.

"I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be (sic) the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over," Modi posted on X on Monday.

I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2023

The prime minister also posted a video of German singer Cassandra Mae's rendition of Gandhi's favourite prayer 'Vaishnava Jana To', saying his thoughts strike a chord with people all around the world.

Urging people to hear her soulful rendition, Modi noted that he had mentioned the young singer, who is visually impaired, in his recent 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast. The prime minister had highlighted her love for Indian music in the radio programme.

Modi also hailed Shastri on X, saying his iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonates even today.

"His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India," he posted.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Jayanti. His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations. His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2023

