PM Modi to unveil Rs 19K-cr projects in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL:

BHOPAL: The sprawling Mela Ground in Gwalior city is set to host the third mega political rally within three months on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting after unveiling and laying the foundation of MP-specific projects.

He will grace a similar programme in Jabalpur on October 5. The PM’s Monday visit is his eighth in six months to the poll-bound state where the BJP hasn’t declared a CM face. It is set to fight the polls with the PM’s face at the Centre.

The PM will be on a trip to Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district and Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district. In Gwalior, he will dedicate and lay the foundation of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 19,260 crores.

He will also unveil the Gwalior-Sumaoli (Morena) railway section as well as flag off the Gwalior-Sumaoli MEMU special train. In an initiative aimed at boosting connectivity across the country, the PM will dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 11,895 crores. He will also lay the foundation of five different road projects worth over Rs 1,880 crore.

The Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY–Gramin Scheme will be initiated by the PM who will also dedicate Rs 140 crore worth of houses built under PMAY-Urban Scheme. Further, the PM will lay the foundation of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crore meant for the Gwalior and Sheopur districts. These projects will together benefit over 720 villages of the Gwalior-Chambal region. Also, in a step to boost the health infrastructure, Modi will lay the foundation of nine health centres under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, to come up at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

Among the other MP-specific projects, the PM will dedicate the academic building of IIT Indore and lay the foundation stone for the hostel and other buildings in the campus. The foundation of Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Indore will also be laid from Gwalior. The PM will also dedicate various projects including Integrated Industrial Township in Ujjain, IOCL bottling plant, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre at Gwalior.

The PM’s presence in Gwalior (the nucleus of the 34-assembly seats strong Gwalior-Chambal region of MP) on Monday, particularly assumes significance, as the region was BJP’s Achilles Heel in 2018 assembly polls, when the BJP had managed to win just seven seats against the Congress’s 26 seats in the region, bordering both Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Despite the Gwalior-Chambal region being the home turf of two Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya Scindia – and state BJP chief VD Sharma and home minister Narottam Mishra, party’s internal surveys are not painting a rosy picture.

