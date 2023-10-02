Power Games: 25 Meitei MLAs in Delhi to press for solution for Manipur crisis 

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

New TRAI Chief

Ex-Def Secy may beat pvt sector honchos

The 1985-batch Kerala Cadre IAS officer, Ajay Kumar, who retired from the government service as defence secretary, is leading the race for the job of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chief. The Selection Committee, appointed to find a new TRAI chairman, met on September 11 but did not come to a conclusion. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for October 4 when the name of the new chairman is likely to be finalised. There were reports that the Union government may amend the TRAI Act, 1997 to throw open the post of telecom regulator chairman for private sector executives. However, sources said Ajay Kumar has emerged as the top choice of the people sitting at the highest level of the government. The post of TRAI chief has fallen vacant as P D Vaghela, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer who was heading the organisation, superannuated on September 30. Vaghela was considered close to the regime and was expected to be given an extension. But the leaders at the Raisina Hills seem to have other plans. Twenty-four serving and retired government officers have applied for the post and the winner will be announced this week.

Manipur Crisis

25 Meitei MLAs in Delhi to press for solution

The MLAs belonging to the dominant Meitei community of Manipur have arrived in Delhi to put pressure on the Union government to take immediate steps to end the ethnic violence in the state. The violence that erupted between Meiteis and the Kuki tribals has now gone on for months and has left in its trail more than two hundred people dead on both sides. Videos of violent crimes against women and children have shaken Manipuris from both sides of the divide. Meitei youth have now started putting pressure on their MLAs to bring peace to the state. Elected representatives are being gheraoed by student and youth organisations that have come together under the banner of ‘Youth of Manipur’ and are demanding an immediate return of peace in the state. Last week, a demonstration was also staged in front of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s house. The people of Manipur have realised that there are no winners in this fight. The youth of the state, especially those belonging to the Meitei community, have, therefore, decided to lead the campaign to end the cycle of violence. With anger growing against the lack of a solution to the continuing violence, Meitei MLAs belonging to both the ruling and opposition parties have arrived in the Capital to plead with the Union government to take steps to stop the violence.

AICC Office-bearers

Kharge faces Priyanka challenge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is ready with the list of new office bearers of the AICC, including the general secretaries, secretaries and the heads of various departments and cells. However, the announcement has been delayed as the party is not able to find a suitable post for Priyanka Gandhi. Leaders close to her are keen to get her to continue as a general secretary. They are lobbying hard with the Congress president. But sources said Rahul and Sonia Gandhi do not want any member of the family to hold a party post. Rahul Gandhi had earlier rejected demands from across the states to take up the post of Congress president. All three Gandhis are part of the Congress Working Committee. The new team was expected to be announced after the end of the inauspicious period of Shraadh on October 14. But with the party announcing Ajay Maken as the new treasurer on Sunday, the remaining list may not be held back for long.

