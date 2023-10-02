Raipur Diary: Chhattisgarh HC unhappy over festive season noise pollution

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

HC unhappy over festive season noise pollution

The Chhattisgarh High Court took suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding the use of high-decibel music amplifiers and DJs during the ongoing festive season. Expressing deep concern over the harassment faced by people, a division bench observed that the directives of the Supreme Court to prevent and regulate noise pollution appeared to have been totally ignored with the state agencies failing in their duty to stick to rules. The court emphasised that any negligence would amount to contempt, directing the chief secretary to submit an affidavit summarising the measures taken by the state.

Congress’ Bharose Ki Yatra on Gandhi Jayanti

The ruling Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh will organise ‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ (journey of trust) in all 90 constituencies of the state on October 2. The day-long event, which is seen as a continuation of the public meetings ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’, was organised in recent weeks by the Bhupesh Baghel government in some districts. ‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ will be the first political yatra of the Congress to be taken out for a day ahead of the Assembly polls. Besides the CM, all ministers, MLAs, party leaders and cadres will attend it in their respective constituencies.

Work on new Assembly building expedited

After the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the ongoing construction of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly House has sparked some interest. The pace of work on the building has been expedited. The foundation-laying ceremony of the Assembly building at the new capital city ‘Nava Raipur’ was held on August 29, 2020, in the virtual presence of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The mega building structure, constructed on 51 acres with a cost of Rs 275 crore, is expected to be completed within eighteen months. It will have the capacity of 200 legislators. Chhattisgarh currently has a 90-member House.

HC unhappy over festive season noise pollution The Chhattisgarh High Court took suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding the use of high-decibel music amplifiers and DJs during the ongoing festive season. Expressing deep concern over the harassment faced by people, a division bench observed that the directives of the Supreme Court to prevent and regulate noise pollution appeared to have been totally ignored with the state agencies failing in their duty to stick to rules. The court emphasised that any negligence would amount to contempt, directing the chief secretary to submit an affidavit summarising the measures taken by the state. Congress’ Bharose Ki Yatra on Gandhi Jayantigoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ruling Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh will organise ‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ (journey of trust) in all 90 constituencies of the state on October 2. The day-long event, which is seen as a continuation of the public meetings ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’, was organised in recent weeks by the Bhupesh Baghel government in some districts. ‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ will be the first political yatra of the Congress to be taken out for a day ahead of the Assembly polls. Besides the CM, all ministers, MLAs, party leaders and cadres will attend it in their respective constituencies. Work on new Assembly building expedited After the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the ongoing construction of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly House has sparked some interest. The pace of work on the building has been expedited. The foundation-laying ceremony of the Assembly building at the new capital city ‘Nava Raipur’ was held on August 29, 2020, in the virtual presence of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The mega building structure, constructed on 51 acres with a cost of Rs 275 crore, is expected to be completed within eighteen months. It will have the capacity of 200 legislators. Chhattisgarh currently has a 90-member House.