School teacher arrested for molesting minor girl in Bihar's Gaya

GAYA: A school teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor student in Bihar's Gaya, police said on Monday.

"The molestation incident that took place on September 30 came to light after the minor girl's uncle lodged an FIR at the Paraiya police station in Gaya," said the official.

The accused has been identified as Subhash Manjhi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gulshan Kumar said. According to the police, the girl a resident of a village in Paraiya police limits was taken to the school rooftop by the teacher and subsequently molested.

The girl, however, managed to run back to her classroom. Based on the uncle's complaint Paraiya police registered a complaint. A case was registered against the accused under the POSCO Act and the school teacher was arrested immediately.

Earlier on September 29, a man was arrested for allegedly molesting a student on the Garib Rath Express Train, en route to Bihar's Saharsa, police said. The accused was identified as Saurabh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

According to police, the student was travelling with her friend on the train. The accused, who works as a sweeper on the Garib Rath Express asked her for her phone number and also touched the girl inappropriately, police added.

After the student raised a hue and cry passengers caught the accused and informed the control room about the incident. Muzaffarpur Railway Station was informed and the accused was arrested at the Muzaffarpur junction and taken to the police station for further investigation.

