Bihar CM Nitish calls all-party meeting to share details of caste count report

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A day after the caste-base survey`s report in Bihar was released, chief minister Nitish Kumar called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to share the details of the calculations made in the report and also to discuss the follow up action.

Nitish requested all nine parties of the state to participate in the meeting.

During the all-party meeting, the Bihar government is also expected to release the report on the economic condition of the people which was conducted along with the caste survey.

Representatives of JD (U), RJD, BJP, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML), and AIMIM will participate in the meeting.

While the population of the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) is 36%, that of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 27.13%, the census revealed. The state has a total population of 13.07 crore.

On May 4, the High Court had issued an interim stay on the ongoing caste-based survey saying that the executive did not have the jurisdiction to conduct caste-based surveys. Earlier, the court had also said that the privacy of the public had been violated by the caste-based survey.

The leaders of ruling grand alliance alleged that BJP supporters were trying to create hurdles by filing petitions.

A unanimous resolution was also passed in the state legislature for conducting the survey as an all party delegation under the leadership of Nitish had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urging him to conduct the caste-based survey at the national level.

When the Centre did not concede the demand, the state government conducted the survey from its own resources, allocating an amount of Rs 500 crore for this purpose. Lakhs of government teachers were deputed for collecting the relevant data for the survey, conducted in two phases.

ALSO READ

Bihar govt releases findings of its caste bases survey; BC head count at 63%

OBCs and EBCs form nearly two-thirds of Bihar population, caste survey reveals

PATNA: A day after the caste-base survey`s report in Bihar was released, chief minister Nitish Kumar called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to share the details of the calculations made in the report and also to discuss the follow up action. Nitish requested all nine parties of the state to participate in the meeting. During the all-party meeting, the Bihar government is also expected to release the report on the economic condition of the people which was conducted along with the caste survey.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Representatives of JD (U), RJD, BJP, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML), and AIMIM will participate in the meeting. While the population of the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) is 36%, that of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 27.13%, the census revealed. The state has a total population of 13.07 crore. On May 4, the High Court had issued an interim stay on the ongoing caste-based survey saying that the executive did not have the jurisdiction to conduct caste-based surveys. Earlier, the court had also said that the privacy of the public had been violated by the caste-based survey. The leaders of ruling grand alliance alleged that BJP supporters were trying to create hurdles by filing petitions. A unanimous resolution was also passed in the state legislature for conducting the survey as an all party delegation under the leadership of Nitish had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urging him to conduct the caste-based survey at the national level. When the Centre did not concede the demand, the state government conducted the survey from its own resources, allocating an amount of Rs 500 crore for this purpose. Lakhs of government teachers were deputed for collecting the relevant data for the survey, conducted in two phases. ALSO READ Bihar govt releases findings of its caste bases survey; BC head count at 63% OBCs and EBCs form nearly two-thirds of Bihar population, caste survey reveals