Congress launches 'Bharose ki Yatra' in all Chhattisgarh constituencies

Published: 03rd October 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | PTI

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh on Monday launched a day-long ‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ (journey of trust) in all 90 constituencies of the state to showcase the performance and accomplishments of the Bhupesh Baghel government ahead of the Assembly polls.

The day-long event, which is seen as a continuation of the public meetings in recent weeks as “Bharose Ka Sammelan’ by the Congress government organised in some of the districts. ‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ of the Congress is a mass-contact programme to gain the confidence of the people in the election year. Besides the CM, the state ministers, MLAs, party leaders, cadres and office bearers actively participated during the course of the yatra in their respective constituencies on Gandhi Jayanti.

“The party interacted and disseminated among the masses the good governance and the achievements of the Congress government during the last 56 months besides the “failures” of the Modi-led Centre”, said a senior Congress leader. The yatra were taken out on motor-bikes by the party leaders in every constituency. Some also took out a foot-march along with their supporters.

“Congress’ Bharosa Yatra is symbolic representation of the people’s sentiments. Today people have placed their  trust on Congress rule because the party has fulfilled their aspirations,” said the CM Bhupesh Baghel, who led the motor cylce yatra at his Patan constituency

The BJP took a dig at the proposed programme of the Congress. “The Congress party is shaken by the response the BJP got in its parivartan yatra from the people. So they are forced to take out such yatra”, said Arun Sao, BJP state president.

The opposition BJP has launched two ‘parivartan yatra’ and both culminated at Bilaspur  where PM Narendra Modi attended the occasion on September 30. “BJP shouldn’t be worried about us. They neither have leaders nor policy but only engage in jumlebazi to misguide people”, stated Selja, who hinted that Congress will give more tickets to women in the polls.

