'Elder brother' BJP should be ready to make sacrifices to accommodate alliance partners: Fadnavis

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said as the BJP is the elder brother in the three-party alliance government, it should be ready to make sacrifices to accommodate its partners -- Shiv Sena and NCP.

Addressing district presidents of the party and other leaders, he said they should work to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India in 2024. “Not for the BJP, but for India and the country, Narendra Modi should be made the PM of India once again. Narendra Modi is working to fulfill the dream of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The mission 2024 is very important for the country. Modi ji has the capacity to take the country to the pinnacle of development,” Fadnavis added.

“We always say that BJP workers make sacrifices, now the time has come to show that commitment for the country. BJP is the elder brother in government so we should be ready to sacrifice more to accommodate other alliance partners,” Fadnavis said.

“Our country needs strong leadership and Modi ji can give that to our country. Our economy has been expanding and it is on the right path. Many countries started following us due to the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Modi ji has emerged as a world leader,” he said.

Fadnavis claimed there are no strong leaders in the Opposition INDIA alliance. “Rahul Gandhi cannot be compared with Modi ji. INDIA alliance members are fighting with each other. They have no clear strategy,” he added.

