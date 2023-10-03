Home Nation

Land allotment letters handed over to J & K beneficiaries under housing scheme

The land allotment orders were handed over to 245 landless families under PMAY-G scheme by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar today.

Published: 03rd October 2023

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hands over a land allotment document to a beneficiary in Jammu | ANI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Despite the hue and cry from political parties, the Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday started the process of handing over land allotment orders to the landless people of Jammu and Kashmir for house construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-G) scheme.

The land allotment orders were handed over to 245 landless families under the PMAY-G scheme by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar today. Sinha said it is a matter of happiness for him that he is handing over land allotment orders of 5 million land to some beneficiaries who are landless but eligible for housing under PMAY.

Rejecting the opposition notion that this scheme might be used to alter the demography of J&K, he asked the grassroots-level representatives to keep an eye on the list of beneficiaries in their respective areas.

