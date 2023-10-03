Migrant couple held for killing three minor daughters in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Three sisters were found dead inside a trunk in their house in Kanpur village of Jalandhar district, police said on Monday. Poverty is said to be the reason for the migrant couple to murder their three minor daughters aged four, seven and nine years.

The couple allegedly mixed pesticide in the milk meant for the children and dumped their bodies into a trunk in the house. The three girls were reported missing Sunday night at Maqsudan police station by their parents when they did not find them home after returning from work, said a police officer.

The family had five children, police said. The sisters were identified as Kanchan, 4, Shakti, 7, and Amrita, 9. All three bodies were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death, the officer said.

The police said the matter unraveled when the father of the girls was shifting household items on Monday and found the trunk heavier than usual. When he opened the trunk, he found his three daughters inside, police said. According to police, the father of the girls had recently received an ultimatum from his landlord to vacate the house.

Sushil Mandal along with his wife Manju Mandal, both daily wagers, had migrated from Bihar. During questioning, the parents admitted to have killed their daughters as they could not afford to feed them. Earlier Mandal allegedly claimed that the girls got locked inside the trunk, leading to death due to suffocation.

A case was registered against the couple on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. Senior Superintendent of Police of Jalandhar (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said: “The parents informed the police on Sunday night that their daughters, who were playing in the street, had not returned home and were missing. We got a call on 112, our helpline number, from their landlord about the missing kids.”

The police found gaps in the statement of the parents. The police scanned the CCTV footage of the area and found that the victims did not come out of their house. A search of the house led to the recovery of bodies in the trunk, he said.

