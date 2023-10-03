Mumbai Diary: Uddhav may test waters in south-central LS seat

By Express News Service

No takers for the sugar mill of Pankaja Munde

EBJP national secretary Pankaja Munde is in the news. Recently, she received a notice from the Goods and Services Department (GST) in connection with the Vaidyanath sugar mill, operated by her. The sugar mill was approved by the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his first stint as prime minister for 13 days to Pankaja’s father, the late Gopinath Munde, who was considered a ‘’heavyweight’’ then in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. After 28 years, the mill is on the verge of closure due to droughts affecting sugarcane farming, piling debt and rising input costs. Pankaja has approached the state and centre.

Uddhav may test waters in the south-central LS seat

In state political circles, there is buzz that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, to find a place in national leadership, may throw his hat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai’s south-central Lok Sabha constituency. According to sources, his party has conducted multiple surveys in the constituency to check Thackeray’s rating and popularity. This constituency has been represented by former Lok Sabha speaker and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi. As Marathi and Dalit voters dominate the constituency, Thackeray got a “green signal”.

Fight for funds in Maharashtra Congress

As Lok Sabha elections are approaching, according to sources, the Maharashtra Congress is seeking mobilisation of funds for poll preparations. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s firm decision to keep Nana Patole, a strong OBC leader, at the state Congress president’s post, has raised doubts among some leaders. According to them, Patole has a good command on the ground and in connecting with the masses but not in the corporate lobby. On the other hand, the BJP and its alliance partners have the resources and support of corporations. Though, Vidarbha is on our side, what about funds? a senior leader questioned.

No takers for the sugar mill of Pankaja Munde EBJP national secretary Pankaja Munde is in the news. Recently, she received a notice from the Goods and Services Department (GST) in connection with the Vaidyanath sugar mill, operated by her. The sugar mill was approved by the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his first stint as prime minister for 13 days to Pankaja’s father, the late Gopinath Munde, who was considered a ‘’heavyweight’’ then in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. After 28 years, the mill is on the verge of closure due to droughts affecting sugarcane farming, piling debt and rising input costs. Pankaja has approached the state and centre. Uddhav may test waters in the south-central LS seatgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In state political circles, there is buzz that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, to find a place in national leadership, may throw his hat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai’s south-central Lok Sabha constituency. According to sources, his party has conducted multiple surveys in the constituency to check Thackeray’s rating and popularity. This constituency has been represented by former Lok Sabha speaker and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi. As Marathi and Dalit voters dominate the constituency, Thackeray got a “green signal”. Fight for funds in Maharashtra Congress As Lok Sabha elections are approaching, according to sources, the Maharashtra Congress is seeking mobilisation of funds for poll preparations. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s firm decision to keep Nana Patole, a strong OBC leader, at the state Congress president’s post, has raised doubts among some leaders. According to them, Patole has a good command on the ground and in connecting with the masses but not in the corporate lobby. On the other hand, the BJP and its alliance partners have the resources and support of corporations. Though, Vidarbha is on our side, what about funds? a senior leader questioned.