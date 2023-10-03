Opposition working to divide India on caste lines, says Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BHOPAL: On a day Grand Alliance-ruled Bihar released its caste survey findings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Opposition of “working to divide the country on caste lines”.

Lashing out at the Opposition without naming any political party or referring to Bihar’s caste survey findings, he said, “In our next five years of tenure in power, the country will become the third most powerful economy in the world.

Those who were given six decades in power by the country could have easily done what we’ve done in just nine years. But they instead played with the emotions of the poor and continue to play the same game. They divided the country on caste lines and continue to commit the same sin even now. They were drowned in corruption in the past and have grown more corrupt now.”

BJP OBC Morcha Nikhil Anand accused Grand Alliance partners RJD and JD (U) of trying to play politics on the basis of casteism. “ But they will bite the dust and the way the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the Vaishaya community and the general upper castes people are being killed in Bihar, the state will plunge into another round of Jungal Raj.

He alleged that approach of Grand Alliance in Bihar is much “castiest”. He termed the caste census report released as a ‘political bluff’ to the people of state who are clamouring for development “but the government plunging them into a caste cauldron”.

Highlighting the Modi government at the centre works for the welfare of subaltern communities especially the SC, ST and OBC as well as the poor in general, Anand said that the constitutional status to OBCs, the reservation for OBCs in NEET, the PM Vishwakarama Yojna and different schemes to economically promote the SC, ST, OBCs and poor in general have been given by the Modi government.

