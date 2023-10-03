Home Nation

Opposition anti-development, seeped in corruption: PM Modi

“They were seeped in corruption in the past and have grown more corrupt now,” PM Modi said addressing a rally in assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district

Published: 03rd October 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

pm-modi-Mahabubnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/JAIPUR:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the opposition as Vikas Virodhi (anti-development), saying in nine years of his government, the country jumped from the tenth largest economy of the world to the fifth biggest economy.

Addressing a rally in assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, the PM said: “In the next five years, the country will become the third most powerful economy in the world. Those who were given six decades in power by the country could have easily done what we’ve done in just nine years.”

He accused the Opposition of playing with the emotions of the poor. “They were seeped in corruption in the past and have grown more corrupt now,” Modi said without naming any political party. The PM’s visit was his eighth to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in six months. 

After unveiling and laying the foundation of development projects worth over Rs 19,260 crore, the PM said, “The unveiling of so many projects in a single day is more than what any other government does in one year. This is possible due to the double-engine government’s joint efforts,” he said.

The PM focused on the Gwalior-Chambal region (which was BJP’s weakest point in the 2018 polls, as the party could win only 7 out of the 34 seats of that region. “During the rule of the anti-development forces, only atrocities and injustice grew in Gwalior-Chambal. But the same region during our governments has turned into a land of new opportunities, which has been exhibited aptly by the development initiatives started today.”

In Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, where polls are also due later this year, the PM said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conceded his defeat. He took a dig at the CM for his statements last week where he had asked the PM to give a guarantee that schemes of his government would not be discontinued.

In response to the statement at Jaipur rally PM Modi had claimed that Modi means a “guarantee of fulfilment of all promises.” Modi addressed various pressing issues, including corruption, deteriorating law and order, youth concerns, and women’s security.”

