PM inaugurates projects, lays foundation for infra projects worth over Rs 8K crore in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the Centre follows the work culture of not only starting various projects but also completing them.

On Tuesday, the prime minister inaugurated the 800 MW Super Thermal Project which has been commissioned at NTPC Ramagundam, in addition to flagging off the first passenger train from Siddipet to Secunderabad, and inaugurating the Manoharabad-Siddipet railway line, and the electrification of Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool railway line.

Addressing the event held at Giriraj College Grounds, he said that the projects being dedicated to the country will improve both ease of doing business and ease of living.

Talking about the 800 MW superthermal power project of NTPC Ramagundam, he said that the people of Telangana will get the lion's share of the power that will be generated here.

"I remember laying the foundation stone for the project in 2016. Our government not only believes in starting the project but also in completing it. That is our work culture," he asserted.

PM Modi said that the new train service between Siddipet and Secunderabad will improve the business and the electrification of railway lines will increase connectivity and frequency of trains.

"The Indian Railways has set the target of achieving 100 per cent electrification of all railway lines in few months," he declared.

He said that the Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG pipeline for which he laid the foundation stone on Sunday, will enable LPG transformation, transportation and distribution, which will be cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Talking about the various healthcare initiatives of the Centre in the last nine years, PM Modi said that not only the number of AIIMS have increased, but also the number of doctors and nurses have increased.

"Through Jan Aushadi Kendras, people are getting medicines at 80 per cent discount, helping them save thousands of rupees every month," he said.

PM Modi said that the 20 critical care blocks being established in the districts will have dedicated isolation blocks, infection prevention and control, and oxygen supply.

He also laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 8,021 crore on the occasion.

Besides, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks (CCBs) under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

These CCBs will be built in the districts of Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal (Narsampet), an official release had said.

