Raids on NewsClick journos, a distraction from 'explosive' findings of Bihar caste survey: Congress

The Congress leader's remarks come a day after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released findings of its much-awaited caste survey months ahead of polls.

Published: 03rd October 2023 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. (Photo | Pawan Khera Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the raids on contributing journalists at Newsclick were a "fresh distraction" from the "explosive" findings of the caste survey in Bihar and the growing demand for a caste census across the country.

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday morning conducted raids at 30 premises connected with the online portal NewsClick as well as its journalists' houses, triggering outrage among scribes.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the early morning raids on contributing journalists at Newsclick come as a "fresh distraction from the explosive findings of caste census in Bihar and the growing demand for caste census across the country".

"When he faces questions from out of syllabus, he resorts to the only counter he has in his predictable syllabus - DISTRACTION," Khera said on X.

