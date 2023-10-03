Varanasi painting showstopper at auction of  PM Modi's gifts

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the highest reserve price of Rs 64.8 lakh, the painting on Varanasi ghat— ‘A tribute to the timeless charm of the city,’ by noted artist Paresh Maity is the showstopper of this year’s auction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi mementoes that started on Monday.

Other highlights were carved sandalwood Veena, a painting of Ramar Pattabhishekhamin (Kerala mural painting of Ramayana), a gold peacock ‘perched elegantly before a heavily decorated aureate rose bush’, an artwork of Kedarnath temple on canvas by admired painter Sujata Bajaj and wooden craftwork—Lord Krishna in Forest depicting the seven-year-old god playing his flute.

While the base price for a wooden masterpiece by Kamlesh Jangid, a nationally renowned artist hailing from Rajasthan is Rs 4.10 lakh, the starting price of mural painting has been kept at Rs 3.02 lakh. The minimum bid amount for gold peacock is Rs 2.43 lakh and for Bajaj’s work is Rs 1.59 lakh. The starting bid price for the depiction of Lord Krishna is Rs 1.29 lakh. It was crafted by Smita Thapar and Moksh Thapar, founders of Studio Smita Moksh. The piece was presented to the PM by the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. It has leaf patterned wooden borders and a Sanskrit shloka at the back.

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi made an announcement about the auction portal-- -- https://pmmementos.gov.in-- going live on Monday. Lekhi informed that a total 912 articles are part of this year’s auction including idols, paintings, replica of iconic structures of the country and sports gears and jerseys of athletes. Some of the unsold mementos of last year’s auction are also available for grab.

“All these articles were gifted to the PM by different communities and institutions during his visits to different parts of the country. It showcases India’s rich tradition and tells us about the arts and culture of our country,” said Lekhi.

The auction was first held in 2019. So far, nearly 7,000 objects have been auctioned. According to the ministry, the bidding has fetched about Rs 33, 00, 00,000 crore. Lekhi said that the entire amount collected through the sale of articles, will go to Namami Gange Programme. The project to clean and preserve Ganga River was launched in 2014. About 150 articles are displayed at National Gallery of Modern Art.

