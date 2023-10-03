Women lead from the front in national organ and tissue donation

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women have taken the lead in donating their organs under the recently launched Ayushman Bhav campaign, under which over 61,000 Indians have pledged to donate their organs and tissues after death.

Since President Droupadi Murmu launched the campaign on September 13, as many as 35,000 women have so far taken the pledge to donate their organs and tissues. In sharp contrast, only around 26,000 men have come forward.

Maharashtra, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh have emerged as the top three states with the highest participation in the campaign, according to government data. People from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have also responded positively to the call.

According to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, people in the age group of 30-45 years are coming forward in large numbers to donate their organs, followed by 18-30 years, and then 45-60 years. There are not many takers in the 60 years and above.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged more people to come forward for the noble cause. India faces the lowest organ donation rate worldwide, with a mere 0.1% of the population donating their organs after death in stark contrast to 70-80% in Western countries, say experts. With over 2 lakh Indians needing organ transplants annually, a unified national policy can address the critical issue effectively, they point out.

“If we properly harvest even 5-10% of all brain deaths for organ donation, it could render the need for living donors obsolete,” said Dr L K Jha, director, of Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi. Underscoring the need for collective efforts to increase donations, Dr Prashant Jain of the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre said: “India must promote and streamline the process of cadaveric donations actively.”

NEW DELHI: Women have taken the lead in donating their organs under the recently launched Ayushman Bhav campaign, under which over 61,000 Indians have pledged to donate their organs and tissues after death. Since President Droupadi Murmu launched the campaign on September 13, as many as 35,000 women have so far taken the pledge to donate their organs and tissues. In sharp contrast, only around 26,000 men have come forward. Maharashtra, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh have emerged as the top three states with the highest participation in the campaign, according to government data. People from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have also responded positively to the call.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, people in the age group of 30-45 years are coming forward in large numbers to donate their organs, followed by 18-30 years, and then 45-60 years. There are not many takers in the 60 years and above. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged more people to come forward for the noble cause. India faces the lowest organ donation rate worldwide, with a mere 0.1% of the population donating their organs after death in stark contrast to 70-80% in Western countries, say experts. With over 2 lakh Indians needing organ transplants annually, a unified national policy can address the critical issue effectively, they point out. “If we properly harvest even 5-10% of all brain deaths for organ donation, it could render the need for living donors obsolete,” said Dr L K Jha, director, of Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi. Underscoring the need for collective efforts to increase donations, Dr Prashant Jain of the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre said: “India must promote and streamline the process of cadaveric donations actively.”