'Anti-OBC DNA' of BJP exposed: Congress general secretary Surjewala on caste census issue

Surjewala also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately clarify their stand on caste census.

Published: 04th October 2023 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's "anti-OBC DNA" on the caste census issue has been exposed.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately clarify their stand on caste census.

"The BJP's opposition to the caste census is a gross injustice, especially to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the poor. Through this opposition, the anti-OBC DNA of the BJP has also been exposed," Surjewala told reporters at the Indore Press Club.

The Congress believes that the caste census is the cornerstone of the creation of an equitable society and the marginalised sections should get a share of resources and justice in proportion to their population, he said.

Surjewala is Congress's in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due in November.

Asked about the Congress lagging behind the ruling BJP in announcing the names of its candidates for the upcoming MP polls, he said, "We have already said that the list of Congress candidates will be announced after the conclusion of the party's Jan Akrosh Yatra being taken out in different regions of the state."

