Congress leader Rahul Gandhi serves ‘langar’ at Golden Temple

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple a second time in two days and offered ‘sewa’ at the ‘langar’ (community kitchen).

The Congress leader also chopped vegetables and served chapattis and dal to the devotees in the community kitchen. Wearing a blue scarf on his head, he partook ‘langar’ while sitting on the floor. He spent most of his time in the community kitchen. He also interacted with women devotees and later washed utensils. To the surprise of devotees, he also served them water. He was also seen cleaning the steel grills at the entrance of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

Dignitaries come to the Golden Temple and perform symbolic volunteer service. But it was rare for a politician to undertake a private visit to the shrine for more than a day and participate in volunteer services for hours, said a devotee.

On Monday night, along with the devotees, Rahul lent his shoulder to the Palaki Sahib (the golden palanquin carrying the Guru Granth Sahib) to the Akal Takht. He also listened to the Shabad Kirtan (religious hymns).

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Monday that Rahul is on a personal visit to the Golden Temple. On Monday, senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the party always wished for a better future for the country, and therefore, apart from making other efforts, it also seeks the kindness of God.

