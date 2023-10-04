Home Nation

Congress slams PM over situation in Manipur, says situation has turned from bad to worse

Social harmony has broken down completely. Horrific details of violent crimes emerge every other day, said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Published: 04th October 2023 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

People protest against the atrocities on women and violence in Manipur, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur, and alleged that never before has a PM completely "abandoned" a state and its entire people like now.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said that Manipur coming to such a situation after the BJP was elected to power there 15 months ago is a "most damning indictment of its policies and the prime minister's priorities".

He charged that five months back, on the evening of May 3, Manipur erupted because of the "divisive politics of the so-called double engine sarkar" there. After almost a month, after being relieved from Karnataka election duties and other such urgent matters, the home minister deemed it fit to visit the state, he said.

"But there has been no marked improvement. In fact, things have turned from bad to worse.

Social harmony has broken down completely. Horrific details of violent crimes emerge every other day.

Tens of thousands continue to languish in relief camps. Clashes between the Armed forces and the state police are routine," the Congress leader said on X.

"Yet the prime minister has been completely silent except for a much belated, routine and ritualistic comment for less than 5 minutes in a 133-minute speech in the Lok Sabha on August 10th. The chief minister continues to brazen it out despite the majority of BJP MLAs wanting him out of office," Ramesh said.

He said there were some questions to ponder over and asked when was the last time the prime minister visited Manipur.

"When was the last time the prime minister spoke to the BJP CM of Manipur? When was the last time the prime minister met BJP MLAs of Manipur? When was the last time the prime minister discussed Manipur with his cabinet colleague from the state? "Never before has a prime minister completely abandoned a state and its entire people like now.

That Manipur has come to this horrendous situation just about 15 months after the BJP got a huge mandate in the state is a most damning indictment of its policies and the prime minister's priorities," Ramesh charged.

The Congress has been questioning the prime minister's silence and asking why he has not taken the time to visit the violence-hit state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi Manipur violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp