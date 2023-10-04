Dominican Republic keen to boost ties with India, but connectivity a challenge

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dominican Republic is keen on greater collaboration with India amid the first visit of its Vice President to the country.

"There are many sectors that our countries can collaborate on which includes health, education, tourism. Besides, we would also like to see India become a permanent member of the UNSC," said Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Pena.

India opened its Embassy in the Dominican Republic in 2022, which led to further enhancement of diplomatic ties. The two countries established diplomatic relations on May 4th 1999 and the ties are now entering their 25th year.

An MoU was signed in May 2001 in Santo Domingo to hold regular foreign office consultations.

"We are the best networked country in the Caribbean in terms of connectivity so it is the best place to consider for investments. India is a country with whom we cherish our relationship. Our diplomats too come here to get trained," VP Pena said.

Though there is scope of enhancement of bilateral ties, connectivity is a challenge.

"Yes there is a bit of a connectivity issue and we do hope there are direct flights to connect our two countries. We have a lot in common, both our nations were once colonised. We are hoping for deeper ties with India," she added.

The visit of the Vice President of the Dominican Republic comes close on the heels of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's trip to the country in April 2023, the MEA release added.

India’s exports to the Dominican Republic are small but growing.

Training and exchange of good practices have constituted the two main axes of cooperation between India and the Dominican Republic. Both nations have expressed their willingness to continue working together and to identify new initiatives.

Within the framework of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program, Dominican professionals have been receiving training since 1999 in Indian institutions in various disciplines.

