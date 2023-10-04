Home Nation

Eight of a family killed in UP road accident

A three-year-old child was severely injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment, the police said.

Published: 04th October 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

VARANASI: Eight members of a family died on Wednesday in a road accident on the Varanasi-Lucknow Highway in the Karkhiyav area here, police said.

A three-year-old child was severely injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment, they said.

Police officials said the incident occurred when the car the victims were travelling in collided with a truck. They said the occupants of the car were residents of Pilibhit who were going to Jaunpur from Varanasi. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officials added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the child.

