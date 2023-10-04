Rahul pitch on proportionate rights creates minor flutter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was some dissonance in the Congress a day after its leader Rahul Gandhi said jitni abadi utna haq (rights should be determined proportionately) in the context of the caste census outcome released by the Bihar government.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi contradicted him on Tuesday, emphasizing that those advocating for rights based on population should understand its consequences, asserting that it will lead to majoritarianism.

“Equality of opportunity is never the same as equality of outcomes. People endorsing #jitniabadiutnahaq must first completely understand its consequences. It will eventually culminate in majoritarianism,” Singhvi wrote on the X platform.

But Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh disowned it saying, it may reflect Singhvi’s personal view. Singhvi then deleted his post and fell in line. He went on to say he supported caste census on the basis of which rights would be determined proportionately.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pounced on the jitni abadi utna haq pitch while speaking at a poll rally in Jagdalpur, saying the Congress should clarify whether rights can be given in proportion to the abaadi (population). He asserted that the poor have the first right over the country’s resources. Modi also asked whether the grand old party wants to decrease the rights of Muslims.

On Monday, Rahul said: “Out of 90 secretaries in the Central govt, only 3 are from OBC, handling a mere 5% of India’s budget! Understanding caste statistics is crucial.”

