Home Nation

Rahul pitch on proportionate rights creates minor flutter

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi contradicted him emphasizing that those advocating for rights based on population should understand its consequences

Published: 04th October 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was some dissonance in the Congress a day after its leader Rahul Gandhi said jitni abadi utna haq (rights should be determined proportionately) in the context of the caste census outcome released by the Bihar government.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi contradicted him on Tuesday, emphasizing that those advocating for rights based on population should understand its consequences, asserting that it will lead to majoritarianism.

“Equality of opportunity is never the same as equality of outcomes. People endorsing #jitniabadiutnahaq must first completely understand its consequences. It will eventually culminate in majoritarianism,” Singhvi wrote on the X platform.

But Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh disowned it saying, it may reflect Singhvi’s personal view. Singhvi then deleted his post and fell in line. He went on to say he supported caste census on the basis of which rights would be determined proportionately.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pounced on the jitni abadi utna haq pitch while speaking at a poll rally in Jagdalpur, saying the Congress should clarify whether rights can be given in proportion to the abaadi (population). He asserted that the poor have the first right over the country’s resources. Modi also asked whether the grand old party wants to decrease the rights of Muslims.

On Monday, Rahul said: “Out of 90 secretaries in the Central govt, only 3 are from OBC, handling a mere 5% of India’s budget! Understanding caste statistics is crucial.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi caste census Bihar Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp